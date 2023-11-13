26.9 C
Carrying gas in plastic bags banned in Karak

KARAK: The district administration of Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned carrying gas in plastic bags to avoid any eventuality.

The natural gas is put into the bags through a small valve inserted into the mouth of the bags to prevent leakage.

The other end of the bags is tied to a stone on the ground so they don’t take off like a helium balloon.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner Karak’s office, the ban has been slapped on carrying plastic bags filled with natural gas under Section 144.

The administration says that plastic bags filled with gas are walking bombs and police should arrest the people violating the law.

The Karak district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is known for its rich resources of natural gas and oil, but the government has yet to develop any proper infrastructure system to supply gas to local residents and surrounding areas.

Local people have developed ad hoc methods such as extracting gas from a main supply line with a hose – instead of proper drilling – and then filling plastic bags like helium balloons to transport them from the field for use in home cooking.

