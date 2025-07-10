Pakistan cautions against weaponisation of water at UN 

Pakistan has issued a strong warning against the weaponisation of water by India, cautioning that turning it into a source of division could have serious regional and global consequences.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly during a high-level meeting aimed at advancing Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) — ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all — Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to promoting global water cooperation.

In a national statement, Ambassador Jadoon emphasized the importance of the upcoming 2026 Water Conference, urging that it must serve as a catalyst for accelerating progress toward SDG 6.

He stressed the need for an international law-based approach in managing and governing transboundary rivers and aquifers, which are vital lifelines shared across borders.

The ambassador underscored Pakistan’s belief in equitable water sharing and responsible resource governance, noting that any politicisation or strategic manipulation of water resources would undermine the spirit of cooperation needed to address global water insecurity.

Last month, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also warned that India of war if it continues to violate Indus Waters Treaty.

“India has two options: either it abides by the Indus Waters Treaty, or Pakistan would respond with war,” he was quoted as saying while addressing the NA budget session.

Referring to the visit of a high-level delegation led by him to various capitals, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan has defeated India on the battlefield, as well as on the diplomatic and narrative fronts.

He said we presented Pakistan’s stance and narrative based on peace.