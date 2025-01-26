CEC Sikandar Sultan’s term ends, selection process yet to begin

ISLAMABAD: The term of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja and two members of the Election Commission ended today, ARY News reported.

According to election laws, the selection of a new Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (CEC) must be completed within 45 days.

However, consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub have not yet started.

Government sources stated that Sikandar Sultan Raja will continue to serve as Chief Election Commissioner until a new appointment is made, as per the Constitution and the 26th Amendment.

Similarly, members from Sindh and Balochistan will continue their duties until their successors are appointed.

In the process, the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader are required to agree on three names, which will then be sent to a parliamentary committee for final selection.

If no consensus is reached, both will send three names each to the committee for consideration.

The parliamentary committee will ultimately decide on the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee for the appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The move comes as the tenure of incumbent CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja was set to expire on January 26.

According to government sources, consultations will be held between the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader Omar Ayub to discuss the matter.

Sources added that the CEC’s appointment will be made in accordance with the Constitution, and that Raja can continue to perform his duties until a new appointment is made under the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

In an earlier development, opposition Leader Omar Ayub decided not to consult PM Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner.

In a formal letter addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Omar Ayub underlining the urgency of the matter, noted that the tenure of the current Chief Election Commissioner will end on January 26.