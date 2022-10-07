Pakistan celebrate Women’s Asia Cup win over India, video goes viral

A video and pictures of Pakistan team celebrating their Women’s Asia Cup 2022 win over India are going viral on social media.

The viral video showed Bismah Maroof’s side smiling, giving thumbs up and doing the victory sign.

𝐴 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑑 𝑡𝑒𝑎𝑚 𝑒𝑓𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑡 🙌 🎥 Watch the Pakistan players review the brilliant 13-run victory over India in the ACC #WomensAsiaCup2022 #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/ebQasMQPsJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 7, 2022

The viral pictures showed the team taking a group selfies.

This win for the Nation 🇵🇰♥️ Allhumdulillah 😍 #indvspak pic.twitter.com/YbU6cDBd1z — Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) October 7, 2022

Pakistan clinched a memorable 13-run win against India in their fixture on Friday.

Related –Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof speaks on relations with fans

Bismah Maroof won the toss and put her side to bat. The side scored 137-6 in their 20 overs with all-rounder Nida Dar scoring a half-century.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

She made 56 from 37 balls with five boundaries and a six to her name.

The skipper chipped in with her 35-ball 32 with the help of two fours.

Deepti Sharma bagged three wickets. Pooja Vastrakar dismissed two Pakistan batters.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were dismissed for 124 in 19.4 overs. Nashra Sandhu took three wickets whereas Nida Dar and Sadia Iqbal took two wickets.

A famous win in Sylhet 👏 The yorker that sealed it for Pakistan 🎯 #BackOurGirls | #WomensAsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/o2SiFJ3PO5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 7, 2022

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh top scored with 13-ball 26 with a four and three maximums where Dayalan Hemalatha made 20 from 22 deliveries after hitting three boundaries.

Comments