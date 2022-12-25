Pakistan celebrates 146th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with traditional zeal

The nation is celebrating the 146th birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, on Sunday, with political leaders and others paying their tribute.

The day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country

The change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, during which a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed the ceremonial guard duty from Pakistan Air Force cadet guards. Major General Umar Naseem was the chief guest on the occasion.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum to lay a floral wreath and offered their respect and gratitude to the great leader whose unerring efforts paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Public and private departments are holding a variety of events including seminars, conferences, competitions and discussion programs to highlight the messages and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

The national flag will be hoisted on major government buildings throughout the country on the birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, have urged the nation to follow the guiding principles of the father of the nation to ensure progress and prosperity of the country.

The President in his message renewed Pakistan’s pledge to continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in realizing their dream of self-determination in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

“On this day, we express our gratitude for carving out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent where we are free to realize our dreams as envisioned by the Quaid. Due to his untiring efforts, we were blessed with a country where we can live and breathe as free men and can develop it according to our own wishes and culture and uphold the principles of Islamic social justice.”

“We also reiterate our commitment to always cherish and uphold Quaid’s vision for Pakistan where we mobilise all our resources in a systematic and organised way and tackle the grave issues that confront us with grim determination and discipline worthy of a great nation,” he added.

Dr Alvi said, “We also pledge ourselves to take the right decisions at the right time and ensure the continuation of policies to create stability in the country by embracing Quaid’s advice to think a hundred times before you take a decision, but once that decision is taken, stand by it as one man.”

“Let us pledge to uphold Quaid’s vision of upholding the democratic values spelt in the following golden words, “Democracy is in the blood of the Muslims, who look upon complete equality of mankind, and believe in fraternity, equality, and liberty”.

In a message, PM Shehbaz said the whole nation is celebrating the 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with patriotic fervor and zeal.

The founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam valiantly fought the constitutional and political fight for the rights of Muslims of Indian subcontinent, as a result, today all Muslims were living independently in Pakistan, he added.

He said Quaid-e-Azam made the Muslims of the subcontinent truly aware of their rights and also ensured that after independence Muslims should live their lives independently and peacefully, while enjoying religious and cultural freedoms, and getting equal opportunities for progress.

The PM said the efforts of Quaid e Azam were directed not only for the creation of a separate and independent state for the Muslims but also wanted a state in which the minorities lived without any fear or danger and were given equal opportunities of development and complete religious freedom.

Shehbaz Sharif said the life of Quaid-e-Azam was a practical demonstration of his steadfastness for principles, constitutional struggle, political sagacity, and of the golden principles of faith, unity, and discipline.

He emphasized that the Pakistani nation today needed to follow Quaid’s thought and principles, adding in Quaid’s Pakistan nobody would have superiority on the basis of language, class, religion or numerical strength.

“We have to put an end to internal chaos and work tirelessly for the advancement of Pakistan,” he said.

“Let us today on the anniversary of Quaid make the pledge that we will take guidance from the life of Quaid and follow his principles to ensure progress and prosperity of Pakistan,” he concluded.

