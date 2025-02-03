Pakistan cement sales increased

ISLAMABAD: Local cement sales in Pakistan in January 2025 touched 3.313 million tons with an 11.64% increase over January 2024’s 2.967 million tons, the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) said.

According to APCMA data, as volumes rose from 446,595 tons in January 2024 to 581,691 tons in January 2025, exports also rose by 30.25%.

The total amount of cement dispatched in January 2025 was 3.894 million tons, up 14.08% from 3.414 million tons in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

Compared to 2.434 million tons in January 2024, north-based cement mills shipped 2.728 million tons of cement in January 2025, a 12.08% increase.

1.166 million tons of cement were shipped by South American mills in January 2025, a 19.04% increase over the 0.980 million tons sent in January 2024.

Compared to 2.385 million tons in January 2024, north-based cement mills shipped 2.669 million tons of cement to domestic markets in January 2025, an increase of 11.89%. In January 2025, south-based mills shipped 644,173 tons of cement to local markets, a 10.63% increase over the 582,258 tons shipped in January 2024.

As the amounts rose from 48,883 tons in January 2024 to 59,355 tons in January 2025, exports from mills located in the north grew by 21.42%. Additionally, South American exports increased 31.34% from 397,712 tons in January 2025 to 522,336 tons in the same month the previous year.

Total cement sales (domestic and exports) for the first seven months of the current fiscal year were 26.827 million tons, which is 1.71% less than the 27.295 million tons sent during the same time previous fiscal year.

Domestic deliveries decreased by 7.59% during this time, from 23.196 million tons to 21.435 million tons during the same period previous year. Exports increased by 31.54%, which helped to offset this decline. Compared to 4.099 million tons exported during the same time previous fiscal year, export volumes increased to 5.392 million tons during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

Concerns over cement taxes and levies, which significantly impede local demand, were voiced by an APCMA spokesman. “Cement being an essential commodity and not a luxury item, the government should rationalize its tax structure, as the lower cost to end consumer will boost construction activities and employment in the sector,” he added.