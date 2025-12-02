Cement exports in Pakistan drop sharply by 26.53%

The export of cement from Pakistan witnessed a sharp decline in November 2024, dropping 26.53 percent to 590,183 tonnes, down from 803,258 tonnes in November 2023, according to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA).

Cement exports in October 2024 and September 2024 also showed declines of almost 23 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

The data shows domestic sales, however, offered a modest improvement. Local sales in November 2024 stood at 3.549 million tonnes, a 2.23 percent increase compared to 3.472 million tonnes recorded a year earlier.

Overall cement sales reached 4.14 million tonnes in November 2024, down 3.17 percent from 4.275 million tonnes in the same month last year, which indicates a year-on-year decline.

According to APCMA data, for the first five months of the current financial year, total cement sales rose to 21.445 million tonnes, marking an 11.54 percent increase from 19.226 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Domestic sales during this period reached 17.435 million tonnes, up 14.71 percent from 15.2 million tonnes last year.

An APCMA spokesperson said the industry could achieve stronger growth if the government provided relief on duties and taxes, arguing that such measures would ultimately benefit consumers.

He also stated that they have repeatedly urged the government to adopt industry-friendly policies so that production costs can decrease and Pakistani cement can remain competitive in regional and global markets.

Cement sales growth slows in August 2025 compared to July

The growth momentum in cement sales in Pakistan eased in August 2025 compared to July, although overall figures still showed a notable year-on-year increase.

According to industry data, cement sales in Pakistan during August 2025 were recorded at 3.097 million tonnes, up 10.33 percent from 2.807 million tonnes in August 2024. Exports also posted an increase of 22.13 percent, reaching 749,723 tonnes against 613,875 tonnes in the same month last year.

In contrast, July 2025 had witnessed stronger growth, with domestic consumption rising by 18.61 percent and exports surging 84 percent compared to July 2024.