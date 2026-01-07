Naqvi seeks China’s AI-based technologies to combat terrorism

Islamabad: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the headquarters of China’s Ministry of Public Security, where he was warmly received by Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong.

During an extensive meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, counterterrorism cooperation, police training exchanges and coordination in areas of mutual interest. Both countries agreed to further strengthen institutional mechanisms and enhance operational coordination.

According to officials, Pakistan and China reached a consensus to hold Joint Working Group meetings every three months, while interior ministers of both countries will meet annually.

Chinese Interior Minister Wang Xiaohong expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s security arrangements for Chinese nationals and development projects.

Both sides agreed to further improve joint and rapid-response mechanisms against terrorism and crime, and to expand the scope of police training and exchange programmes.

The ministers also discussed Islamabad–Beijing sister-city cooperation and agreed to develop a joint strategy aimed at strengthening training and enhancing the professional capacity of police and security personnel.

Briefing the Chinese side, Naqvi said Pakistan has significantly enhanced security arrangements for Chinese nationals, calling their protection a “top priority.”

“We have taken strong measures at all levels to ensure the security of Chinese citizens and joint projects,” Naqvi said, adding that a special protection unit is being established in Islamabad for this purpose.

He welcomed Chinese cooperation in curbing cybercrime and said Pakistan is seeking support from Chinese institutions to strengthen the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency. Naqvi also noted that China’s AI-based technologies could greatly assist Pakistan in tackling terrorism and emerging security challenges.

“Pakistan and China share an unbreakable bond of enduring cooperation, and no one can create a wedge between us,” he added.

Senior Chinese officials present included Vice Ministers Xu Datong and Yu Xiuhe, Beijing Deputy Mayor and Director General of the Beijing Public Security Bureau Cen Yuanbiao, Director General of the General Office Guo Kan, Director General of the Counterterrorism Department Gao Qiu, and Director General of International Cooperation Wang Yong.

The Pakistani delegation included Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, Director General of the National Police Academy Muhammad Idrees, Director General of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency Syed Khurram Ali, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Islamabad Inspector General of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi.