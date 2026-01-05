Pakistan, China agree to enhance coordination at 7th round of Strategic Dialogue

Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen coordination at both bilateral and multilateral forums, reaffirming their close strategic partnership.

The understanding was reached during the seventh round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, held in Beijing.

The talks were co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the dialogue, both sides reiterated that the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China is vital for peace, stability and prosperity in the region, as well as for the two countries.

The two delegations reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global developments. Discussions also covered cooperation under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), trade, multilateral engagement and people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides agreed to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China in a befitting manner.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Wang Yi jointly unveiled the official logo commemorating the 75th anniversary in Beijing. The unveiling marks the beginning of year-long celebrations to honour the historic milestone between Pakistan and China.