Pakistan, China begin Warrior-IX joint exercise to boost counter-terrorism cooperation

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have commenced Warrior-IX, the ninth iteration of their annual bilateral counter-terrorism exercise, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The latest edition of the long-running series began on 1 December 2025 and is focused on advancing joint capabilities in modern Counter Terrorism operations.

The exercise is designed to strengthen interoperability, enhance professional skills, and promote the exchange of best practices between the two forces.

It reflects the depth of Pakistan–China defence cooperation, which is anchored in longstanding trust, strategic alignment, and a shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

According to ISPR, senior officers from both militaries attended the opening ceremony at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) in Pabbi, including Mangla Corps Commander and Major General Bian Xiaoming, Deputy Chief of Staff of the PLA’s Western Theatre Command.

Their presence underscored the importance both countries attach to continued collaboration in security and counter-terrorism efforts.

Exercise Warrior-IX once again demonstrates the enduring strength of the Pakistan–China defence partnership and their collective resolve to counter emerging security challenges in the region.

The Chinese Defence Ministry also announced the commencement of the exercise a day earlier, saying troops of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Western Theater Command and the Pakistan Army will conduct the “Warrior-IX” joint counter-terrorism exercise in Pakistan.