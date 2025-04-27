Pakistan, China express resolve to regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Sunday reiterated their firm resolve to uphold regional peace and stability, promote mutual respect and understanding, and jointly oppose unilateralism and hegemonic policies.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi and briefed him on the current regional situation.“

They agreed to maintain close communication and coordination at all levels to advance their shared objectives of peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and beyond,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The DPM/FM categorically rejected India’s unilateral and illegal actions, as well as its baseless propaganda against Pakistan.

Expressing deep appreciation for China’s consistent and unwavering support, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the iron-clad Pakistan-China friendship and the shared vision of an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Dar also emphasized Pakistan’s determination to further deepen bilateral cooperation across all spheres.