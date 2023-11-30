Pakistan, China hold 4th round of maritime cooperation dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Thursday held the 4th round of maritime dialogue here to review the bilateral maritime cooperation.

During the session, an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral maritime cooperation was held including naval exchanges, regional cooperation, development of maritime infrastructure, collaboration in fisheries, science and technology, search and rescue missions, maritime disaster management and combating maritime pollution, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson.

Director General (China) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, and Deputy Director General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of Chinese MFA, Wang Jinfeng, co-chaired the consultations.

Deputy Director General Wang Jinfeng later called on Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at time-tested Pakistan-China friendship and All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries while committing to further expanding bilateral maritime cooperation since the 3rd round.

The two sides also noted the evolving regional and global maritime changes and agreed that their mutual cooperation was in-line with their shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous Asia-Pacific region.

Emphasizing the need to advance practical cooperation to jointly respond to emerging threats and challenges, the two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral exchanges and to promote ties between the navies of the two countries.

The Chinese side thanked Pakistan for extending hospitality and warm reception to the Chinese delegation. It was agreed that the 5th round of Maritime Dialogue will be held in China next year.