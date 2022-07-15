Pakistan, China hold joint naval exercise ‘Sea Guardians 2022’

SHANGHAI: ‘Sea Guardians 2022’ bilateral exercise between Pakistan Navy and Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy was held in China’s Shanghai, according to a statement issued on Friday.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, a new addition to the Navy-PNS Taimur participated in the exercise along with ships, aircraft and submarines of the Chinese Navy.

The exercise aimed at sharing professional expertise against maritime threats and further boosting maritime cooperation. The exercise will play an important role in promoting safe and stable maritime environment in the region, the spokesman added.

Pakistan and China navies conducted onshore activities such as operation planning, and professional expertise exchanges.

The second phase featured training courses including joint strikes against maritime targets, tactical manoeuvring, joint anti-submarine warfare and joint support for damaged vessels, according to Chinese media.

This was the second exercise of the ‘Sea Guardians’ series. The first was held in January 2020 in the northern Arabian Sea off Karachi.

