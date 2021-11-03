Pakistan, China ink deal to develop Sindh, Hubei as sister provinces

WUHAN: Pakistan and China inked a deal to develop Sindh and Hubei as sister provinces to foster cooperation in diverse fields, including education, science and technology.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque and Governor of Hubei Provincial People’s Government Wang Zhonglin signed the agreement during a meeting in Wuhan.

The objective of the agreement is to foster cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology, as well as technical and vocational training.

Speaking on the occasion, the envoy lauded the Hubei governor for his support in strengthening China-Pakistan ties.

Governor Wang said that China and Pakistan are “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative” partners and their iron clad friendship enjoyed strong support and consensus of leaders of both countries. The two countries stood in solidarity with each other and worked closely to strengthen and deepen their bilateral relations during the last 70 years, he added.

He hoped the agreement would lead to cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology, technical and vocational training and people to people exchanges.

