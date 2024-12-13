Pakistan, China ink MoU to introduce AI based agricultural equipment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have signed an agreement to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural machinery.

The agreement, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), aims to boost agricultural productivity in Pakistan through Chinese expertise.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Punjab government and China’s ‘AI Force Tech’ company to introduce modern agricultural machinery during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s visit to China.

The MoU is aimed at revolutionising Pakistan’s agricultural sector through cutting-edge robotic technology, ensuring economic growth and increasing farmers’ prosperity with the help of China.

The collaboration will also provide Pakistan with opportunities to learn from China’s advanced agricultural practices.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning has announced plans to send 1,000 agricultural experts to China to learn about modern agricultural techniques.

Earlier, the Punjab government signed an agreement with a Chinese company to bring state-of-the-art cancer treatment technology to Punjab.

During her visit to China, Maryam Nawaz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hygea Medical Technologies to bring advanced cancer treatment methods and machinery to Punjab.

With the arrival of this machinery, cancer treatment without surgery and chemotherapy will be possible.

After meeting with Dr. Luo Fuliang, President of Hygea Medical Technologies, Maryam Nawaz stated that the company had assured professional support for the development of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital.

She added that after the agreement, the hospital will treat cancer patients using the latest machinery and treatment methods in collaboration with China.

A high-level delegation accompanies Maryam Nawaz. During her visit, the chief minister will visit Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou during her trip from December 8 to 15.

CM Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to participate in various meetings, events, and conferences aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration in governance, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure development.