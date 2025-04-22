Pakistan-China Khunjerab border opened

KARAKORAM: The Khunjerab border between Pakistan and China has been opened, adding a new dimension to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a virtual meeting held between high-ranking officials from both regions, Pakistan and China agreed to expand working together for mutual development.

Speaking on the occasion, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan said that the day marks a historic milestone not only for Gilgit-Baltistan but for Pakistan as well.

“The opening of the Khunjerab border crossing all year round will prove to be a new lifeline for the economy,” the Gilgit Baltistan chief minister added.

Governor of Xinjiang Erkin Tuniyaz said that the friendship between Pakistan and China has entered a new phase.

“We will work together with the leadership of Gilgit-Baltistan for peace, development, and mutual benefit,” he added.

The Chinese side presented a documentary video on customs clearance procedures.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is keen to increase cooperation with the country in the fields of space technology, space satellites, telecommunications, and satellite internet.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation from the Chinese space technology company Galaxy Space, led by the company’s Chairman Xu Ming, said that Pakistan gave a great importance to the space technology sector.

The delegation members also showed keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s space technology industry and joint projects with Pakistani space institutions as well as private telecom companies.

Thanking the Government of Pakistan for warm hospitality, they told the prime minister that their meetings with officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and SUPARCO were very useful.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Advisor to PM Dr. Tauqir Shah and officers from other relevant government departments.