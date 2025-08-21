Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen high-quality CPEC cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Thursday reiterated their steadfast dedication to the high-quality advancement of the upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The commitment was expressed during the 6th Strategic Dialogue held here between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In the meeting, both sides assessed the full spectrum of Pakistan-China ties and deliberated on key regional and international developments. They also held detailed discussions on various aspects of bilateral collaboration, including CPEC 2.0, trade and economic partnerships, multilateral engagements, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking at the joint press stakeout with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Senator Ishaq Dar underlined that the two nations share total alignment and mutual understanding on all major bilateral, regional, and global issues.

“We are heartened by Wang Yi’s vision for advancing our bilateral cooperation, especially upgrading CPEC to its next phase,” Dar noted.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described CPEC as the cornerstone of Pakistan-China strategic partnership, stating that the current priority is to advance high-quality development of the Corridor.

He said that during the 6th strategic dialogues, the two sides agreed to upgrade CPEC into “a growth corridor, livelihood-enhancing corridor, green corridor, and open corridor”.

“We will work hard to deepen our industrial agriculture and mining cooperation to improve the Pakistani people’s welfare and accelerate the Pakistan capability for self sustained development and increase Pakistan’s economic resilience,” he said adding that China also supports development and operation of the Gwadar port and promote the KKH realignment project. Furthermore, the Chinese foreign minister also welcomed the third party participation in the ML-1 (Main Line Railway) project.

Ishaq Dar said during the dialogues, the two sides held the strategic dialogues on the heels of Pakistan-China-Afghanistan Foreign Ministers’ trilateral meeting in Kabul. “These mechanisms signify our joint resolve to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity and to share the dividends of Pakistan-China freindship with other counties in region and beyond.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese foreign minister for China’s firm support to Pakistan for safeguarding its sovereignty , territorial integrity and national dignity.

The deputy PM said the two sides also agreed to continue close cooperation at the multilateral fora particularly at the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) where Pakistan is currently serving its two years-term as a non permanent member.

“We also discussed preparation for PM Shehbaz’s forthcoming visit o China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit. Further he said next year Pakistan and China would celebrate 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. “We agreed that the two countries will organize a series of event in this regard.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China warmly welcomes PM shehbaz to China for the SCO summit. “The two sides will jointly prepare and ensure the success of the series of activities for the 75th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations next year.”

He also expressed sympathies with Pakistan in the wake of the heavy rains, assuring that China will immediately provide emergency humanitarian assistance.

As regards terrorism in the country, Wang Yi said China highly commences Pakistan’s tireless efforts in combating terrorism as it firmly believes that Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operation will secure victory. He said Pakistan is effectively protecting the safety of Chinese personal and institutions in Pakistan.

Replying to a question, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s foreign policy will not change which is to establish friendly ties with all countries in the world based on shared values, mutual respect and equality and for global peace and stability. “China is mainstay and cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and we are committed to further strengthen bilateral relations,” he emphasized.

Wang Yi, responding to a question said that China’s partnership with India is not targeted at any third party and that no other country will affect from these relations.

Later, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented a framed picture to DPM/FM Ishaq Dar marking the completion of solarization of the Pakistan Foreign Office project. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented a gift of 2 million RMB to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs which was utilized for the solarization of the foreign office.