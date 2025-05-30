Pakistan, China reaffirm joint strides for regional peace

HONG KONG: Pakistan and China have reiterated their firm resolve to make joint strides for regional peace and stability.

This commitment was expressed at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hong Kong on Friday.

Ishaq Dar congratulated Wang Yi on successful signing of the Convention establishing the International Organization for Mediation.

The two leaders reaffirmed the ironclad Pakistan-China friendship and ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’.

They reviewed ongoing bilateral engagements and agreed to deepen cooperation on all issues of mutual interest including CPEC-Two.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to elevate its diplomatic presence in Kabul by appointing an ambassador, upgrading the current position of chargé d’affaires.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are moving in a positive direction, with significant progress made during a successful visit by a Pakistani delegation to Kabul on April 19, 2025.

Dar said that appointing an ambassador will further strengthen ties between the two brotherly nations, fostering deeper cooperation in areas such as economy, security, counter-terrorism, and trade.

He emphasized that the move will also promote mutual exchanges and enhance bilateral relations.

The development came after Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties at the ambassador-level.