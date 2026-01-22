Pakistan and China sign MoUs to boost $4.5 billion agricultural investment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have signed a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The agreements involve 79 companies and are focused on attracting investment worth $4.5 billion.

The Pakistan–China agricultural investment agreements cover ten key sectors, including food processing, agri-technology, livestock and other allied fields, reflecting a broad-based approach to modernising agriculture and enhancing productivity.

Meanwhile, Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, held a meeting with Chandra Warsananto Sukotjo, Ambassador of Indonesia. During the meeting, both sides agreed to promote rice trade and expand cooperation in the agricultural sector.

It was noted that Pakistan is among the world’s leading exporters of rice, and enhanced collaboration with Indonesia could further strengthen trade ties and open new markets.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and China agreed to strengthen coordination at both bilateral and multilateral forums, reaffirming their close strategic partnership.

The understanding was reached during the seventh round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, held in Beijing.

The talks were co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the dialogue, both sides reiterated that the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China is vital for peace, stability and prosperity in the region, as well as for the two countries.