Pakistan, China to expand cooperation among air forces

Pakistan and China have reiterated their mutual commitment to rejuvenating the current military-to-military cooperation and strategic alliance between the two nations.

The commitment was conveyed during a meeting between Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun in China.

Both the sides also agreed on enhancing Air Force-to-Air Force cooperation, particularly through complex and aggressive tactical-level scenarios during aerial exercises. The cooperation is aimed at addressing challenges in multiple domains during joint exercises, equipping air and ground crew of both Air Forces with the skills necessary to counter modern Air and Space Warfare challenges effectively.

Besides, the Air Chief also met with various dignitaries during his visit to China.

In a meeting with Commander of People’s Liberation Army Air Force General Chang Dingqiu, it was agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to further enhance the existing collaboration between the two Air Forces.

He also met with Director General of the Bureau of Military Equipment and Technical Cooperation Major General Cao Xiaojian. During the meeting, the Air Chief highlighted the significance of exploring opportunities for technology transfer and collaborative development of advanced military hardware aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of both sides.

While interacting with the industrial heads of Chinese Defence Industry, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu invited Chinese companies to participate in the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park being spearheaded by Pakistan Air Force.