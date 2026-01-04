Pakistan, China vow to deepen strategic ties

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, during a meeting in Beijing today.

The meeting was held between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and China’s Executive Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

Both sides highlighted the historic significance of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and agreed to use this milestone to advance cooperation, including under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support to China on issues of core interest. He also conveyed New Year greetings to the leadership and people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar will co-chair two-day seventh round of the China–Pakistan Strategic Dialogue beginning in Beijing today.

The Dialogue will review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, identify new areas of partnership and further advance the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.

Deputy Prime Minister will also attend events marking the beginning of the 75th year of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, with both countries planning initiatives and commemorative activities through this year.