Pakistan, China vow to further strengthen partnership

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen their iron-clad, all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

This affirmation came during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Thursday.

During their warm and friendly meeting, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China relations.

The prime minister expressed his deepest gratitude to the Chinese leadership and nation for their unflinching support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and socio-economic development.

Paying rich tribute to China’s impressive transformation under President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan wanted to emulate China’s successes and build a stronger and closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future.

The premier noted that the government’s tireless reform efforts are yielding promising results, made possible through China’s strong support.

He also shared Pakistan’s intent to float Panda Bonds in the Chinese capital market soon.

On the economic front, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the significant contribution of China Pakistan Economic Corridor – a flagship project of President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), in Pakistan’s socio-economic development in the past decade, and stressed upon the need for early implementation of ML-I, KKH realignment and operationalization of the Gwadar Port.

Both sides also agreed to continue working closely on the next phase of upgraded CPEC 2.0, with its five new corridors.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s support for President Xi Jinping’s landmark initiatives to strengthen multilateralism, including the Global Governance Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative as well as Global Civilization Initiative.

Both countries would celebrate the 75th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, next year.

Both the leaders also attended the ceremony of sharing of Memorandums of understanding and agreements signed and announced between the two countries with regard to cooperation in the development of CPEC 2.0, science and technology, IT, media, agriculture, etc.