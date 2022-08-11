Pakistan, China vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen their cooperation in diverse fields for mutual benefit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the understanding came during a meeting between Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, both personalities also emphasized collective efforts for regional peace and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman Senate said strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries will take their relationship to new heights. “Both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult times,” he added.

He reiterated Pakistan was committed to the timely completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The enemies of CPEC will not succeed in their designs,” he noted, adding that providing protection to the Chinese workers in the country was the government’s top priority.

The Chinese envoy said Pakistan was a close friend of China. He said his country desires to further strengthen relations with Pakistan, adding that China will continue his efforts for regional peace.

