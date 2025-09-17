Pakistan clears passport backlog nationwide

ISLAMABAD: Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi has announced a key innovation in Pakistan’s passport issuance system, indicating that the passport backlog has been completely eradicated across the country, ARY News reported.



The milestone was announced while Bangladesh High Commissioner Iqbal Hussain paid visit to the Passport Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the visit, the High Commissioner visited different areas of the facility and went through the passport production process.

DG Passports described him on the recent technological advancements, including modern lamination techniques, enhanced security features, streamlined online services for overseas Pakistanis and the process of passport issuance system.

Mustafa Qazi highlighted that the department has successfully cleaned the completely both locally in Pakistan and globally, indicating a key milestone for the Directorate.

According to the reports, the Passport office has issued over 3.3 million passports Since July 1, over 3.3 million passports, including urgent and fast-track categories.

Now, citizens are may collect their passports directly from regional offices without waiting for notifications.

The High Commissioner lauded the passport department’s reforms and showed his interest in the incorporation of artificial intelligence within the passport issuance system and production process.

He described the quick eradication of the backlog as an extraordinary accomplishment that reflects Pakistan’s commitment to standardising its public service infrastructure.

Earlier, In a move aimed at improving public convenience, Director General of Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi has announced a new administrative structure for passport services across Punjab.

According to the DG, all zones in Punjab have been reorganized, and four new sub-zones have been established under the Central and Southern Punjab regions.

In Central Punjab, Lahore and Gujranwala Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) will now function as new sub-zones.