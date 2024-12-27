Passport backlog clear, claims DG Passports

ISLAMABAD: The backlog of pending passports across Pakistan has been cleared, claimed Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, during a surprise visit to the production unit.

The DG reviewed the printing and issuance process, highlighting that since July 1, a record 3,376,510 passports have been printed. These include, issuance of 776,451 passports in normal category, 1,896,403 were printed under urgent category and 703,656 were printed under fast track category.

DG Passports acknowledged the relentless efforts of the production team, which worked tirelessly without breaks to achieve this milestone.

Citizens are now advised to collect their passports directly from regional passport offices without waiting for notifications via message or email, as the delivery process has been completed.

Mustafa Jamal Qazi emphasized that the timely issuance of passports will continue to ensure convenience for all applicants.

On Thursday, Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the newly built state-of-the-art Passport and Immigration Headquarters and the Islamabad Regional Passport Office with an aim to provide better services to citizens, with the Islamabad Regional Passport Office now operating 24/7.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mohsin Naqvi announced a series of reforms and improvements in passport services nationwide. He stated that 24/7 passport issuance services would soon be available at NADRA mega centers in 14 cities, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for the public.

The minister revealed that the long-standing backlog in passport processing has been completely eliminated.