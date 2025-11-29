Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to clinch tri-nation series

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Saturday clinched the Tri-Nation series against Sri Lanka by six wickets, while Pakistani pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Nawaz played a crucial role in collapsing the Sri Lankan batting line-up as both picked three wickets apiece. ARY News reported.

In the final of the Tri-Nation Series, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. Sri Lanka had a shaky start, losing their first wicket for just 20 runs in the third over.

Following this, a strong second-wicket partnership of 64 runs offered a promising revival. However, a dramatic collapse of the middle and lower order ensued, resulting in Sri Lanka setting a low target of 115 runs for Pakistan.

Sri Lanka’s top scorer was Kamil Mishara, who made 59 runs. Kusal Mendis was the second-highest scorer with just 14 runs. Excluding the top three batters, no other Sri Lanka player managed to reach double digits.

The team lost eight wickets for only 16 runs.

For Pakistan, the bowling attack was led by Muhammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took three wickets apiece. Abrar Ahmed picked up two wickets, while Salman Mirza and Saim Ayub secured one wicket each.

Today Pakistan have made one change to their lineup, with Shaheen Afridi coming in for Mohammad Wasim Jr. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has retained their winning combination.

Pakistan is entering the final with strong momentum, having won five consecutive matches—three in the tri-series and two following their home series victory over South Africa.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will aim to maintain their momentum after beating the hosts to secure a place in the final, carrying forward the confidence that brought them one step closer to the trophy.

Moreover, both the teams will observe a minute of silence before the start of the final in memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The gesture comes as Sri Lanka continues to reel from extreme weather conditions that have triggered widespread destruction across several regions.

Playing XI

Pakistan:

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Eshan Malinga.