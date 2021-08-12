Pakistan closes visa operation in three cities of Afghanistan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has closed its visa operations in three cities of Afghanistan ‘due to security situation’, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the visa operation has been closed by Pakistan in Afghanistan’s cities including Mazar-i-Sharif, Kandahar and Herat. They added that most of the work related to visa operation was suspended in all places.

The government took the decision to close the visa service due to the deteriorated security situation in Afghanistan, sources added.

READ: PAKISTAN ARMY SOLDIER INJURED IN CROSS-BORDER ATTACK FROM AFGHANISTAN: ISPR

On August 11, it was learnt that the government of Afghanistan had removed army chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai after Farah, Baghlan and Badakshan provinces fell the Taliban control.

Major General Haibatullah Alizai who headed Special Operations Command had been posted as the new chief.

With new advances by Taliban forces, nine of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals have been snapped from the defacto Afghan government.

READ: TALIBAN CONTROL 65% OF AFGHANISTAN, EU OFFICIAL SAYS

With Farah, Baghlan and Badakshan provinces falling, the Taliban rebellion has conquered nine of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals, including important cities such as Kunduz, since Friday. They have also strengthened their circle around the country’s biggest regional hubs of Herat, Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif.

Pertinent to note that Taliban have tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday as civilians hid in their homes, with an EU official saying the militants now controlled 65% of the country after a string of sudden gains as foreign forces pull out.