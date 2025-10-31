Pakistan launches Startup Fund, Cloud Enablement Program

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), through its flagship organisation Ignite – National Technology Fund, on Friday launched two landmark initiatives — the Prime Minister’s Cloud Enablement Program for Startups and the Pakistan Startup Fund (PSF).

The launch marks a major milestone in the government’s efforts to strengthen the national innovation ecosystem and promote a knowledge-based digital economy.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ignite CEO Rafique Ahmed Burriro, founders, CEOs, partners, presidents, and senior officials from leading private-sector companies, startups, and MoITT.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaza Fatima Khawaja reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Prime Minister’s Digital Nation Vision, stressing that the initiatives will accelerate innovation, empower entrepreneurs, and position Pakistan as a key player in the global technology arena.

Ignite CEO Rafique Ahmed Burriro said Ignite will execute these transformative programs. “The Cloud Enablement Program, PSF, and BridgeStart collectively provide startups with the essential pillars for success — infrastructure, funding, and international exposure — to build an ecosystem for sustainable innovation,” he added.

World-class cloud infrastructure

The Prime Minister’s Cloud Enablement Program for Startups aimed to provide access to world-class cloud infrastructure through leading global providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Huawei Cloud.

Reimbursement-based cloud credits

The program offers reimbursement-based cloud credits to eligible startups, enabling them to scale efficiently, innovate faster, and adopt emerging technologies such as AI, FinTech, HealthTech, and eCommerce.

Equity-free grants

The Pakistan Startup Fund (PSF) is designed to bridge early-stage funding gaps by offering equity-free grants of up to 30% of an investment round, helping de-risk private investment and encouraging venture capital inflows into Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

Exposure to global markets

BridgeStart Pakistan connects startups with global accelerators and investors, supporting their participation in international programs and providing exposure to global markets.

During the ceremony, graduating startups under BridgeStart Pakistan were presented cheques and certificates in recognition of their outstanding performance in international acceleration and incubation programs.

The startups included Motovest, Paymo, Chaajao Tech, InLights Solutions, Sahl, Thingsty, Kashmeta, Edversity, Creative 3D, and Wiser Machines, all of whom have represented Pakistan internationally and established valuable investor connections.

The launch of these initiatives underscores the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s startup ecosystem through policy, funding, and infrastructure enablement.

Together, the Prime Minister’s Cloud Enablement Program, Pakistan Startup Fund, and BridgeStart Pakistan form a unified national framework to bridge dreams and build a digital nation.