Field Marshal reviews security situation, projects in Balochistan

According to the military media wing, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff, visited Turbat, Balochistan. The visit aimed to review the prevailing security situation, assess development initiatives, and reinforce coordination between military and civil institutions for the stability and prosperity of Balochistan.

Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Balochistan along with other officials were also present at the occasion. COAS was given a comprehensive brief on the security dynamics including threat perspective and successful operations against Fitna al Hindustan, ongoing development projects, and efforts to enhance socio-economic conditions in southern Balochistan.

During interaction with CM Balochistan and representatives of the civil administration he highlighted the need for good governance, infrastructure development, and the importance of inclusive, people-centric progress.

He emphasized the significance of joint civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the people of Balochistan and reaffirmed unwavering support for all initiatives aimed at improving the Southern Balochistan’s socio-economic development.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Balochistan in their pursuit of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

During his interaction with troops, the COAS appreciated their high morale, operational readiness, and unflinching commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty. He commended their role in ensuring peace and stability in the region under challenging circumstances.

Upon his arrival, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was received by Corps Commander Balochistan.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, had strongly dismissed speculation about any leadership change, terming such rumors as “baseless and malicious.”

Speaking at an event in Brussels, COAS said those spreading such claims were opponents of both the government and state institutions.

“God has made me the protector of this country. Beyond this responsibility, I have no desire for any other position,” Army Chief Asim Munir emphasised.

Highlighting Pakistan’s foreign policy experience, Field Marshal Asim Munir said Islamabad has a long history of balancing relations between China and the United States. “We will not sacrifice one friend for another,” he asserted.

Army Chief Asim Munir praised US President Donald Trump’s desire for peace, describing it as genuine. Pakistan was the first to move his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, a step now followed by other nations, COAS added.