Pakistan Coast Guards arrest 123 illegal immigrants in Jiwani

JIWANI: Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have arrested 123 illegal immigrants from the Jiwani port city of Balochistan during the past two months.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Coast Guards, the arrested illegal immigrants were travelling illegally between Pakistan and Iran without valid documents or legal travel permits.

After initial interrogation, all detainees were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The spokesperson reaffirmed that the Pakistan Coast Guards will continue such operations on a regular basis to curb human smuggling and will utilize all available resources to eliminate this menace.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, held an important meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, General Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and improve facilities for Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq.

Both ministers exchanged detailed views on establishing long-term and effective collaboration between their interior ministries. They agreed to enhance coordination to ensure smooth arrangements for pilgrims and to advance broader security cooperation.

The Iraqi Interior Minister praised Pakistan’s recent measures to formally organize and regulate pilgrim groups, calling the efforts “commendable.” He noted that such effective steps had been taken for the first time under the current administration.

He also assured that all pilgrims included in the list provided by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior would be granted entry into Iraq.

Minister Naqvi emphasized that Pakistani pilgrims would not be permitted to overstay beyond the approved period, stressing that institutions in both countries would maintain close contact to ensure compliance and smooth coordination.