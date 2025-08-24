Pakistan Combat Night 2025 Championship to end today

The highly anticipated Pakistan Open MMA Championship roared to life, as the quarter-final round of this multi-nation showdown delivered a flurry of high-octane bouts, paving the way for an electrifying semi-final stage.

The three-day championship doubles as an official qualifier for the upcoming IMMAF World Championships in Georgia later this year, offering fighters a coveted shot at international glory.

A strong field of athletes from across Pakistan secured their places in the final four, with seven fighters from Islamabad, six from Punjab, four each from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and three from Balochistan advancing. Top-seeded athletes received byes into later rounds, while some faced automatic elimination for failing to appear for scheduled fights.

The most heart-wrenching moment of the day unfolded in the flyweight (56.7kg) division during a fiercely contested bout between Islamabad’s Mohiz Satti and Faizan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The intense clash took a tragic turn when Faizan sustained a serious hand fracture mid-fight. In a display of unbreakable spirit, he tried to press on, but the referee was forced to halt the contest for medical safety. Faizan was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

To safeguard athletes, Rd. Rizwan Aftab Ahmed, CEO of ACTIVIT and Director of National Hospital & Medical Centre, monitored on-site medical care, emergency response, and athlete support.

In the strawweight (52.2kg) bracket, Punjab’s rising talent Nehal Khan secured a solid win over KP’s Hamid Rehman. Meanwhile, flyweight action saw Nazar (Punjab) defeat Baz Mohammad (Sindh), and Abdul Rehman (Balochistan) take out Mohammad Ali (Punjab), finalizing the semifinal roster.

Islamabad’s bantamweight duo Samiullah and Sadiqullah both progressed, while KP’s Ihsanullah powered through Muneeb Mir with a clinical technical knockout (TKO).

Sindh took control of the featherweight category as Musavir Shah and Hussain Malik posted commanding victories over Punjab’s Shehroz and Mohammad Rashid, respectively. KP’s Tanzil rounded off the featherweight semis with a hard-fought win over Zubair Shah (Balochistan).

The welterweight (77.1kg) contests delivered heavy action as Sindh’s Asif Khan overwhelmed Balochistan’s Rozi Khan, while Zaib Hasan (Punjab) edged past KP’s Saad Khan. In the middleweight (83.9kg) bout, Mohammad Huzaifa emerged victorious over Balochistan’s Hikmatullah.