‘Pakistan committed to Doha Plan as a ‘step of prosperity’ for LDCs’

DOHA: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan was committed to implementing Doha Programme of Action considering it as an opportunity to accelerate sustainable prosperity in the least developed countries.

Addressing the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in Qatar’s capital Doha, PM Shehbaz Sharif said partnerships of LDCs with developed nations, as well as the private sector and civil society, was significant for global prosperity.

He emphasized exploring the opportunity to ensure sustainable development in the places where international assistance was needed the most.

The premier called upon the international community to join hands in tapping the full potential of the LDCs helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the LDCs needed major investments in health, education and social protection systems, adding that vast resources were required to fully implement Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said Pakistan was committed to safe and effective vaccines and the allocation of resources for LDCs.

PM Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that it was a matter of great concern that six LDCs had been classified as under extreme burden and added that the needy nations required a system of social protection.

Sharif called the need for reforming of unequal financial architecture to address the special needs of LDCs.

He proposed a system of international technology combined with SDGs to provide an easy access to LDCs to develop and bridge their digital divide in order to help them contribute to a knowledge-based economy.

The prime minister lauded the Doha Programme of Action 2031 particularly its concrete measures including the online universities, food stock system and investment support centre.

