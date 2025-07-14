Pakistan committed to int’l peace, security, Ishaq Dar tells UN chief

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to international peace and security, and to the pacific settlement of disputes.

He expressed this resolve during a telephone call, which he received from Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres on Sunday night.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also reiterated Pakistan’s continued support in facilitating the United Nations and its personnel in the effective discharge of their mandate.

As Pakistan holds the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July, Ishaq Dar also highlighted the Signature Events being convened by Pakistan during its Presidency to advance these objectives.

Both the leaders look forward to engaging in New York next week during activities related to Pakistan’s Presidency of the UNSC.

Read more: India unable to digest defeat by Pakistan, says DPM Ishaq Dar

Last week, Ishaq Dar said that India’s political leadership was struggling to come to terms with its defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the recent escalation.

Addressing the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur, Ishaq Dar said that following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan responded in kind to India’s actions — including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty — by closing its airspace.

Dar asserted that India’s narrative has failed to gain international acceptance, while Pakistan has pursued a policy of economic diplomacy instead of conventional rhetoric.

He rejected claims of diplomatic isolation, stressing that Pakistan is one of the biggest victims of terrorism and successfully countered India’s misinformation globally — just as it did during the Pulwama incident.