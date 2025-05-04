web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Govt committed to promote independent journalism: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the government fully believed in press freedom and it was committed to promoting a responsible, independent and professional journalism together with all stakeholders.

He said this in a congratulatory message to the newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

The Federal Information Minister congratulated CPNE’s newly elected President Kazim Khan, Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan and Deputy Secretary General Tanveer Shaukat.

The minister said that the success of the newly elected leadership of CPNE was a reflection of the confidence of the journalistic community.

He hoped that the new leadership of CPNE would play a positive role in protecting the rights of journalists, promoting professional standards and safeguarding national interests.

The Ministry of Information was in touch with all journalistic organizations, Attaullah Tarar said, adding it will provide all possible support to resolve the challenges faced by journalistic institutions.

