Pakistan complete extraction of Russian oil at Karachi port

KARACHI: Pakistan has completed the transfer of crude oil from a Russian ship that reached Karachi port with over 45,000 metric tons of oil, earlier on Sunday.

According to details, the transfer of oil from a Russian ship to Karachi port was completed by the authorities safely as cyclone Biparjoy is coming closer to Pakistan’s coastal areas۔

The Russian ship, Pure Point ship with 45,142 metric tons of oil was berthed at OP2، The second oil carrier will arrive at Karachi’s port from Russia next week.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this week, the first ship carrying Russian oil has anchored at Karachi port.

As per details, the ship brought 45,142 metric tons of crude oil to Pakistan. The ship which arrived before the cyclone was anchored at berth OP2.

Experts said that the launch of shipping services will reshape trade relations between both countries, with immense business opportunities and the potential to extend bilateral trade up to US$20 billion.