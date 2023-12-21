Pakistan deeply concerned over Indian terror activities: FO

India is spreading terrorism in the world including the South Asian region, said Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday.

Pakistan is deeply concerned over the terror activities of India across the world, Zahra Baloch said in her weekly press briefing.

Pakistan has also raised the issue of Afghan soil being used for terror activities in Pakistan at the UNSC, she said and urged the Kabul government to act against such elements.

On Israeli aggression, she said Pakistan demands to hold Israel accountable for its actions and urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate effective action to impose a ceasefire and lift the inhumane siege against Gaza.

She said we strongly condemn Israel’s ongoing war on hospitals and its barbarous bulldozing of tents in the courtyard and vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza that crushed to death numerous Palestinians including women, children and wounded patients under treatment.

Pakistan FO spokesperson said the crimes against humanity in occupied Palestine are a haunting stain on the conscience of humanity.

The spokesperson said Pakistan is also deeply concerned over the recent statements made by senior Israeli officials, rejecting the creation of a viable and independent Palestinian state.

She said such statements, especially the comments on the “Oslo Accords”, reflect the true intentions of the Israeli occupation authorities, their disregard for International law and commitments and rejection of a just resolution of the Palestinian question.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan firmly believes that the only just solution to the Palestinian question is the creation of an independent, viable, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian State along pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds-Al-Sharif as its capital.