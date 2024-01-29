Pakistan concerned over suspension of funding to Palestinian refugee agency

Pakistan expressed its deep concerns over the decision by some countries to suspend the funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to aid Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson stated that the timing of this suspension is deeply troubling as it takes place amidst the ongoing war, displacement, and suffering of the residents of Gaza who depend on critical aid from UNRWA for their daily survival.

The spokesperson added that the UNRWA serves as a lifeline for over two million people as the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, providing shelter and delivering vital food and primary healthcare services, even amidst the most intense conditions in Gaza.

“The decision to suspend funding in response to allegations against a small group of staff is unjustifiable,” the spokesperson said.

“We agree with the UN Secretary-General that UNRWA’s current funding would not be sufficient to meet all the requirements to support the Palestinian people over the next month. It is, therefore, imperative to prioritize the continuity of UNRWA’s operations to sustain the survival of the people of Gaza,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan urges all countries that have suspended their funding for UNRWA to reconsider their decision to avoid suspension of the Agency’s humanitarian work.