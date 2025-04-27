Pakistan calls on UK to ensure safety after London High Commission attack

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Faisal, has raised concerns about the safety of the residences of the High Commission staff, following an attack on the High Commission building in London, ARY News reported.

During a media briefing after the incident, Faisal expressed his worries about the potential threats to the staff’s residences and confirmed that the British police had been informed about the risks.

He described the attack on the Pakistan High Commission as a serious concern and mentioned that the issue had been raised with the British Foreign Office.

Faisal appealed to the British government to apprehend those responsible for the attack and ensure they are held accountable.

He revealed that the attacker had brought stones to the High Commission, causing damage to the head office’s premises. The police responded promptly upon being notified.

The High Commissioner further stated that the police have yet to disclose the identity of the attacker and reiterated that it is the British government’s responsibility to provide adequate security for the High Commission.

Earlier, London police arrested man for his involvement in attack over Pakistan High Commission in London.

According to reports, stones were hurled at the windows of the High Commission, causing significant damage to the glass panels. Additionally, saffron-coloured paint was thrown at the building during the incident.

It is to be noted that just a few days earlier, four Indian nationals had been arrested near the Pakistan High Commission during a protest.

Supporters of India’s ruling party, BJP, had also staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission.

Amid the charged atmosphere, a person holding a cup of tea and a poster of India Air Force pilot Abhinandhan, stepped outside to greet Indian protesters in a moment that contrasted with the wider tension.