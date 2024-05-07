Pakistan concludes Hajj preparations at international airports

KARACHI: Preparations for the annual Hajj pilgrimage are reaching their final stages as authorities at international airports across the country concluded their arrangements, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Hajj operation at Karachi Airport is slated to kick off promptly at 1 pm tomorrow.

In line with the scheduled operations, the first flight for Hajj pilgrims departing from Karachi Airport is scheduled to take off at 1:45 PM tomorrow.

Adding to the efficiency of the process, Saudi authorities will be on-site at Karachi Airport to oversee immigration procedures for Hajj pilgrims.

This facilitation is part of the esteemed Route to Makkah Project, aimed at streamlining immigration processes and enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience for travelers.

The Hajj operation’s meticulous planning and execution reflect the commitment of authorities to ensure a safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching experience for all pilgrims undertaking this sacred pilgrimage.