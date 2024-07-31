Pakistan condemns assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

web analytics
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran today.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, stated: “Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including extrajudicial and extraterritorial killings irrespective of the motives.”

“We are deeply shocked by the timing of this reckless act, coinciding with the inauguration of the President of Iran, an event attended by several foreign dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan,” the statement read,” said the ministry.

“Pakistan views with serious concern the growing Israeli adventurism in the region. Its latest acts constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and undermine efforts for peace,” the spokesperson added.

