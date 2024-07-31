Pakistan condemns assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran’s Tehran, the Palestinian group Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Islamist faction mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran”.

Earlier, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said he had been targeted in his residence along with an Iranian bodyguard. It said he had been in Iran to attend the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian. It said it was investigating the circumstances of the “incident”.

Ismail Haniyeh was the exiled political chief of the group and had spent much of his time in recent years in Qatar. During the Israel-Gaza war he had acted as a negotiator in the ceasefire talks and liased with Hamas’s main ally, Iran.

Israel has yet to make any comment on Ismail Haniyeh’s killing but in its statement Hamas accused it of responsibility.