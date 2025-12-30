Pakistan condemns 'attack' on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence

Pakistan has strongly condemned the reported targeting of the residence of Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s residence, describing the incident as a grave threat to peace, security and stability, particularly at a time when efforts toward peace are underway.

In a statement PM Shehbaz Sharif said, Pakistan expressed its solidarity with President Vladimir Putin, as well as with the government and people of Russia.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s firm rejection of all forms of violence and acts aimed at undermining security or threatening peace, stressing the need for restraint and the protection of stability at both regional and global levels.

Pakistan condemns the reported targeting of the residence of His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation. Such a heinous act constitutes a grave threat to peace, security, and stability, particularly at a time when efforts aimed at peace are underway.… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 30, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Ukraine had tried to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence in northern Russia and so Moscow’s negotiating position would be reviewed.

Russia said Ukraine attacked the presidential residence in the Novgorod region overnight with 91 long-range drones, which were all destroyed by Russian air defences. No one was injured and there was no damage, Lavrov said.

Lavrov said that targets had already been selected for retaliatory strikes by Russia’s armed forces. “Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” he said, adding that the attack amounted to “state terrorism.”