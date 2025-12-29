Pakistan condemns attacks on minorities in India

Pakistan has called on the international community to take note of recent attacks on religious minorities in India, including vandalism during Christmas and violence against Muslims, and to take measures to protect the fundamental rights of vulnerable communities.

Responding to media questions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tahir Andrabi described the persecution of minorities in India as a matter of serious concern.

He highlighted incidents of Christmas vandalism and state-backed campaigns targeting Muslims, including demolitions of homes and repeated lynching cases, citing the high-profile case of Muhammad Akhlaq, where authorities allegedly shielded the perpetrators from accountability.

Andrabi asserted that such actions have intensified fear and alienation among India’s Muslim population, adding that the list of victims of such violence remains regrettably long.

Earlier, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel of the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), condemned attacks on Christians in India that he said were carried out by Hindu extremists on Christmas Day, calling them part of a broader pattern of persecution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

In a video statement, Pannun appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to take notice of what he described as growing threats to India’s Christian community, warning of cultural, physical, and political dangers faced by religious minorities. He said only strong international pressure could protect Christians in India.

Pannun also announced SFJ’s proposal for a separate Christian homeland, dubbed “Trumpland,” to be carved out of northeastern India. He said the proposed corridor would include Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam, which he described as a contiguous Christian-majority region that could serve as a refuge for persecuted Christians.