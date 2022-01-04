Pakistan condemns ‘auction’ of Muslim women on Indian app

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the “despicable and totally unacceptable harassment and insult of Muslim women on the internet and purpose-built online application in India”.

“In a completely obnoxious and repugnant act, aimed at humiliating, harassing and insulting Muslim women, their doctored images have been placed on the internet application with outrageous captions for “auction”,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

“Hate-mongering followers of such applications attacked the dignity of nearly 100 influential Muslim women by ‘bidding’ on them with deeply offensive remarks.”

The spokesperson said this was the newest low in a violent streak of hate attacks against minorities in India where cyberspace – with purpose-built online platform(s) and social media – has been used yet again, to demean and harass women, particularly Muslim women, to create a feeling of fear and shame amongst the Muslim community.

These horrifying occurrences have left Muslim women traumatized and in deep fear, he added.

“Under the Hindutva-inspired BJP-RSS combine dispensation in New Delhi, space for minorities particularly Muslims is continuously shrinking in India,” the statement read.

“It is reprehensible that no action has been taken against the perpetrators of similar abhorrent act six months ago auctioning dozens of influential Muslim women in India on a social media platform.”

“Deafening silence of the BJP leadership and absence of discernible action against ‘Hindutva’ proponents openly calling for genocide of Muslims should send alarm bells across the international community about the gross and systematic human rights violations of minorities particularly Muslims in India.”

