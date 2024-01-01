Pakistan condemns banning of another Kashmiri political party 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday condemned the Indian authorities’ decision to declare the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) as an unlawful association for a period of five years, terming it a “subjugation of Kashmiris’.

“Banning of political parties is part of India’s relentless campaign to subjugate the Kashmiri people, suppress dissent, and consolidate its occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO said these actions blatantly violate democratic norms and international human rights and humanitarian law.

“India must remove the ban on all the political parties illegally outlawed in IIOJK and respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people,” it said.

The FO asked India to release all the political prisoners and dissenters, and faithfully implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The TeH is the second Kashmiri party banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in less than a week’s time. With its banning, the total number of outlawed Kashmiri political parties increases to six.

The party was founded by iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who passed away in 2021 during a protracted house arrest. His dead body was ruthlessly snatched by the occupation authorities, and his near and dear ones were not allowed to attend his funeral.