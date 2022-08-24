Pakistan condemns BJP leader’s sacrilegious remarks against Holy Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned “highly provocative and sacrilegious remarks” made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said it was the second time in the last three months that a senior BJP leader made disrespectful comments against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The spokesperson said these highly derogatory remarks have gravely hurt the feelings of the people of Pakistan and billions of Muslims around the world.

He pointed out that the token and perfunctory disciplinary action taken by the BJP against the said official cannot assuage the pain and anguish caused to the Muslims of India and around the world.

Asim Iftikhar also condemned the release of lawmaker hours after the arrest, saying that it is highly reprehensible that the BJP official was released on bail within hours of arrest and was welcomed by BJP zealots.

“The current incident once again highlights the present Indian regime’s obsessively spiteful demeanour towards the Muslims and the worrying trajectory of Islamophobia in India,” he added.

He added the fact is that India is nothing more than an undeclared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ where Muslims are routinely denigrated, dispossessed and marginalised and their religious beliefs are trampled under majoritarian hegemonism.

The FO spokesman also called out the “deafening silence” of the top BJP leadership on the abhorrent incident, saying it manifestly reflected their approval and complete support to the radical Hindu zealots within and beyond the BJP.

He demanded the Indian government to take immediate and decisive action against the BJP members habitually involved in attacking Islam and targeting the dignity of beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He also called upon the international community to take urgent cognizance of the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India and hold the current BJP government to account for its overt espousal of an anti-Muslim and anti-Islam agenda.

Comments