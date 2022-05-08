Pakistan condemns ‘heinous’ terrorist attack on Egyptian troops

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned a “heinous” terrorist attack in Egypt’s Sinai that resulted in the death of 11 security personnel.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office in a statement said, “the Government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We pray for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.”

He said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt.

At least 11 Egyptian troops, including an officer, were killed on Saturday in a terrorist attack that targeted a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, the military said.

In a statement, it said at least five other troops were wounded in the attack, one of the deadliest against Egyptian security forces in recent years.

Troops were pursuing the attackers in an isolated area of the northern Sinai Peninsula, the statement added.

