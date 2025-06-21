Pakistan condemns India’s stance on Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan criticised the Indian interior minister’s claim that the Indus Waters Treaty will never be restored, labeling it a flagrant disregard for the sanctity of international agreements.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the treaty, an international legal framework, contains no provision for unilateral action, and India’s decision to suspend it is a blatant violation of international law, treaty provisions, and principles of inter-state relations.

“The Indus Waters Treaty is not a political arrangement, but an international treaty with no provision for unilateral action. India’s illegal announcement to hold the Treaty in abeyance constitutes a clear violation of international law, the provisions of the Treaty itself, and the fundamental principles governing inter-state relations,” the foreign office said.

“Such conduct sets a reckless and dangerous precedent—one that undermines the credibility of international agreements and raises serious questions about the reliability and trustworthiness of a state that openly refuses to fulfill its legal obligations.”

It added that weaponising water for political ends is irresponsible and contrary to established norms of responsible state behavior.

“India must immediately rescind its unilateral and unlawful stance, and restore the full and unhindered implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty. For its part, Pakistan remains firmly committed to the Treaty and will take all necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and entitlements under it,” the statement read