Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar
- Sep 09, 2025 -
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has dencounced Israeli aggression and its violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and and called upon the international community to hold Israel accountable.
“Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the Israeli aggression against the brotherly country of Qatar. This highly provocative and reckless action constitutes a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty as well as international law, the UN Charter, and the established norms governing interstate relations,” Foreign Office said in response to Israel’s attack that targetted Hamas leadership.
Pakistan also expressed complete solidarity with the brotherly State of Qatar against this unprovoked and unlawful aggression.
“This reckless action by Israel is yet another manifestation of its continued disregard for international peace and security, and its policy of destabilising the region. Pakistan has consistently maintained that such impunity must not be tolerated by the international community.”
The Foreign Office added, “We reaffirm our principled position in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, and call upon the international community to hold Israel accountable. Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly people and the leadership of Qatar in defence of their national sovereignty and security.”
Meanwhile. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif y strongly condemned the Israeli forces’ bombing in Doha, capital city of Qatar that targetted a residential area, and endangered the lives of innocent civilians.
The prime minister wrote on his official X wall saying, “On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan as well as on my own behalf, I strongly condemn the unlawful and heinous bombing in Doha by Israeli forces, targeting a residential area, and endangering the lives of innocent civilians.”
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deepest sympathies and solidarity with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Royal Family, as well as the people of Qatar ‘at this difficult time’.
“This act of aggression by Israel is totally unjustified, a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, and constitutes a most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace and stability. Pakistan stands firmly with the State of Qatar, as well as with the people of Palestine against Israel’s aggression,” the prime minister said.
