Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has dencounced Israeli aggression and its violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and and called upon the international community to hold Israel accountable.

“Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the Israeli aggression against the brotherly country of Qatar. This highly provocative and reckless action constitutes a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty as well as international law, the UN Charter, and the established norms governing interstate relations,” Foreign Office said in response to Israel’s attack that targetted Hamas leadership.

Pakistan also expressed complete solidarity with the brotherly State of Qatar against this unprovoked and unlawful aggression.

“This reckless action by Israel is yet another manifestation of its continued disregard for international peace and security, and its policy of destabilising the region. Pakistan has consistently maintained that such impunity must not be tolerated by the international community.”

The Foreign Office added, “We reaffirm our principled position in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, and call upon the international community to hold Israel accountable. Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly people and the leadership of Qatar in defence of their national sovereignty and security.”