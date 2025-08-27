Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza hospital, Syria

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the deadly Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, which killed at least 21 people, including four journalists and a rescue worker.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson described the attack on a medical facility, along with the continued targeting of civilians and journalists, as an “unconscionable and heinous act” and a grave violation of international humanitarian law, human rights, and press freedom.

“We reiterate our call on the international community to hold Israel accountable for such heinous crimes and to take concrete steps towards ending Israel’s impunity,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistan also condemned in the strongest possible terms the Israeli occupying forces’ incursion into the Syria, calling it a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Reaffirming its support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, Pakistan urged the international community to prevent Israel from destabilizing the region.