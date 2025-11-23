Pakistan condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned, in the strongest terms, the latest attacks carried out by Israeli occupying forces across Gaza, which have killed several Palestinian civilians — including women and children — and left many others wounded.

“Such actions constitute a blatant violation of international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the recently concluded peace agreement at Sharm el-Sheikh. These attacks also undermine international efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

The Government of Pakistan reiterated its call upon the international community to take immediate steps to end Israeli impunity and ceasefire violations and to uphold international human rights and humanitarian law.

“Pakistan reaffirms its principled position in favor of the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 80, according to local health authorities on Saturday, posing a serious challenge to the fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Witnesses and medical personnel reported that the first strike targeted a car in Gaza City’s densely populated Rimal neighbourhood, setting it ablaze. It was not immediately clear whether the five people killed were the vehicle’s occupants or among nearby pedestrians. Dozens of residents rushed to extinguish the fire and rescue the victims.